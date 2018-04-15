ENTERTAINMENT

Beyonce makes history during Coachella set, includes Destiny's Child reunion

EMBED </>More Videos

Beyonce makes history at Coachella, Destiny's Child reunites for performance. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on April 15, 2018. (WPVI)

Beyonce has paid tribute Saturday to historically black colleges and universities and also reunited with Destiny's Child during her headlining performance at Coachella, which was delayed for a year because of her pregnancy.

Beyonce performed at two-hour set of her hits in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each year. The superstar was due to perform last year but had to postpone because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

Her return did not disappoint the audience with a rousing set, including paying tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at HBCUs. She even performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the national black anthem.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash "Say My Name," and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

Beyonce is due to return for her second performance as Coachella returns for its second run next weekend.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbeyonceCoachellamusicmusic news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News