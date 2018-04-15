FOOD & DRINK

Craving Sour Patch Kids? You can now grab the candy-infused ice cream at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

You can now grab the Sour Patch Kids-infused ice cream at Walmart. (KTRK)

If you've been craving a large scoop of Sour Patch Kids, you can now head to your nearest Walmart and pick up the candy-infused ice cream.

The "Red, White, and Blue" dessert is a mix of lemon sorbet and vanilla ice cream that create a redberry swirl. To "pucker up" your taste buds, blue Sour Patch Kids are sprinkled throughout the ice cream.

The 1.5-quart tub is available exclusively at Walmart for $3.48.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News