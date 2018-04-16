ENTERTAINMENT

Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up

John Cena and his fiancé, Nikki Bella, arrive for the world premiere of "Blockers" during the South by Southwest Film Festival. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer getting ready to say "I do."

Bella tweeted Sunday that the professional wrestlers have ended their relationship and asked for privacy.


The couple had been together for six years and got engaged a year ago after they wrestled a tag match at WrestleMania 33.

They often took their relationship public, canoodling on red carpets and talking about each other in interviews.

Cena has made a successful transition from wrestling to acting, appearing in movies like "Trainwreck" and the new R-rated comedy "Blockers."

EMBED More News Videos

John Cena sings 'Fly Eagles Fly.' Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 30, 2018.



Bella stars in a reality TV show on E! called "Total Bellas" with her twin sister, Brie.

Us Weekly was first to report the breakup.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentWWEjohn cenaengagementpro wrestling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: John Cena sings Eagles Fight Song to Philly crowd
EXCLUSIVE: McMahon's former WWE exec reacts to XFL return
WWE's Seth Rollins talks Smackdown, Shield, and cashing in
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News