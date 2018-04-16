EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3351162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3351165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.

The heavy rains that left roadways underwater and drivers stranded throughout the region on Monday morning also flooded several homes in Delaware County.The Ridley Park Fire Department was busy pumping standing water out of basements from homes on E. Rogers Street. All gas and electric had been shut off during the cleanup process.But the water was still so high at noon owners hadn't been able to assess the damage from the four feet of water that came rushing in."Everything's ruined," said Donna Thornton. "We lost everything down there. It's just unbelievable the amount of water.""This is not a flood zone," said Cindy Ervin. This should not be happening."The property lines are up against CSX railroad tracks. Neighbors are concerned recent work done there clogged a drainage system, that has been a source of issues in the past-"They came out the other day and dug a ditch in the stone, but all that seemed to do was push back a wall to keep this water from leaving," said Ken McCrae.Residents want action form CSX. Action News has reached out to the company and we've been waiting for response on how this issue will be mitigated in the future.------