WEATHER

Heavy rain leaves several Delaware Co. homes flooded

EMBED </>More Videos

Heavy rain leaves several Delaware Co. homes flooded. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on April 16, 2018. (WPVI)

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
The heavy rains that left roadways underwater and drivers stranded throughout the region on Monday morning also flooded several homes in Delaware County.

The Ridley Park Fire Department was busy pumping standing water out of basements from homes on E. Rogers Street. All gas and electric had been shut off during the cleanup process.

But the water was still so high at noon owners hadn't been able to assess the damage from the four feet of water that came rushing in.

"Everything's ruined," said Donna Thornton. "We lost everything down there. It's just unbelievable the amount of water."

EMBED More News Videos

Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded, traffic snarled. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.



"This is not a flood zone," said Cindy Ervin. This should not be happening."

The property lines are up against CSX railroad tracks. Neighbors are concerned recent work done there clogged a drainage system, that has been a source of issues in the past-

"They came out the other day and dug a ditch in the stone, but all that seemed to do was push back a wall to keep this water from leaving," said Ken McCrae.

Residents want action form CSX. Action News has reached out to the company and we've been waiting for response on how this issue will be mitigated in the future.

EMBED More News Videos

Flooding leaves traffic jammed on Schuylkill Expressway. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on April 16, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsfloodingsevere weatherRidley Park Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News