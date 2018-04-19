FYI PHILLY

Watch: ELDOA - Yoga to heal - FYI Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Ali Gorman visits a yoga class geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury. (WPVI)

By
Ali Gorman explores a form of exercise beginning to take off in our area. It's geared toward fixing bad backs and protecting your body from injury.

Sandi King, MS.Ed

ELDOA Trainer, MyoFascial Stretching
C.H.E.K Practitioner & Holistic Life Coach
email: eldoaphiladelphia@gmail.com
Facebook

Sandi teaches ELDOA
Synergy Corrective Massage, at The Main Line Yoga Shala
711 Montgomery Avenue
Narberth, PA 19072

ELDOA at 1:00 on Mondays through April; class will be Wednesdays at 1:00 starting in May.
http://www.mainlineyogashala.com

Philadelphia Cricket Club
415 W Willow Grove Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118
ELDOA at 8:30 on Mondays

The Acorn Club

1519 Locust Street
Philadelphia, PA 19102
ELDOA at 10:30

First Position Dance Studio
19 W Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
ELDOA at 9:30am on Thursday
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch: Acroyoga will lift your spirits - FYI Philly
Watch FYI Philly's DIYer's Delight!
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News