Philadelphia police: Passenger killed after stolen vehicle crashes

A passenger was killed when a stolen car crashed in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a female passenger was killed when a stolen car crashed on Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 12 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Medics rushed that passenger to the hospital but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital and is being held as a prisoner.

The names of those involved have not been released.

