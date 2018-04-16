9 Philadelphia apartments for $1,700/month or less

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
319 Vine St., #105 (Old City)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 743-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence is located at 319 Vine St.
In the sunny unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building has a fitness center and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
2223 Spruce St., #2r (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 2223 Spruce St., also listed at $1,700 / month for its 550-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, central air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
1716 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot at 1716 Pine St. that's going for $1,700 / month.
In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, large windows, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. In the building, amenities include storage and a bike area. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
3201 Race St. (Logan Square)
Located at 3201 Race St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence that's listed for $1,700/ month.
In the unit, tenants can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances and closet space. Building amenities include a residents lounge, a fitness center, a roof deck and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2006 Walnut St.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, high ceilings, bay windows, hardwood floors, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
343 S 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse, situated at 343 S 18th St. It's listed at $1,700 / month for its 567-square-feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a dishwasher, high ceilings and closet space. Pets are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2209 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2209 Walnut St. that's going for $1,695 / month.
Tenants will find hardwood floors, large windows, a fireplace and plenty of natural light. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
1900 Arch St., #302 (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1900 Arch St. and also listed for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, plenty of windows and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. Pets aren't welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1734 Spruce St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 1734 Spruce St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,695 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature exposed brick, hardwood floors, a spiral staircase, recessed lighting and closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
