Driver arrested after girl, 9, killed in Seaford, Del. hit-and-run

SEAFORD, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver has been arrested and charged with a hit-and-run in Seaford, Delaware that left a 9-year-old girl dead.

Police announced charges against 21-year-old Dwayne McConnell on Monday.

According to investigators, the victim was checking her family's mailbox on Thursday when she was struck by a McConnell's Mazda.

McConnell then allegedly fled the scene.

The girl was flown to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

McConnell is charged with Operation of a Vehicle Causing Death of Another Person, Inattentive Driving, Leaving Scene of a Collision Resulting in Death, Failure to Report a Collision Resulting in Injury or Death, and Possession of Marijuana.

