Studies show blood pressure should be checked twice in a row

When it comes to blood pressure, one reading may not be enough.Forty-six percent of Americans have high blood pressure, but studies show when it's taken twice at your doctor's office - with at least one minute in between - the second reading is typically lower and a more accurate measurement.Also, as a nurse I tell people to try to relax for 5 minutes before the reading, use the restroom and stay quiet with your feet on the ground while it's being checked.------