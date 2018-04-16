HEALTH & FITNESS

Nasal spray ketamine shows promise with most severe depression

At 4 hours, it reduced those with suicidal thoughts by half
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
A study of 66 people shows a new form of a hospital anesthetic seems to help people suffering with the most serious form of depression.

It was a "proof of concept" trial.

Researchers found that giving a nasal spray version of intravenous ketamine dramatically improved depression symptoms, and cut thoughts of suicide in half.

The relief came within hours, and lasted.

Within 4 hours, the 35 people who received esketamine showed rapid improvement in both their depression symptoms and suicidal thoughts, scoring far better than those who received a placebo nasal spray.

29% had "common" or "explicit" suicidal thoughts, compared to 58% in the placebo group.

It's hoped that esketamine could bridge what's called the "efficacy gap," the time between symptoms and the time standard medications begin to have an effect.

Esketamine is probably not a long-term treatment, because it has side effects, such as causing hallucinations and feelings of being detached from surroundings.

5 of the 35 patients had to stop taking the drug because of side effects, like agitation, aggression, dizziness, and abnormal heart rhythms.

And while most patients got relief after each dose, their symptoms were less intense with each dose.

But now that this small study has succeeded, larger scale studies can be done.

Right now, there's no pill able to cure severe depression.

If esketamine wins FDA approval, a system would be needed to ensure it's used properly, because it can be addictive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckdepressionsuicide
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News