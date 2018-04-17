A batch of bad gasoline made for a rough start to the week for some drivers in the Lehigh Valley.Drivers say they stopped to refuel at a Sunoco station at the Bandit Truck Stop off Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township on Monday, but they did not make it very far.Mark Komal of New Jersey said, "Next thing you know, the RPM is sputtering and everything lit up like Christmas."A Sunoco manager believes a faulty cap allowed water to seep into the supply of "super" and "plus" gasoline.According to a mechanic, the entire fuel system could need to be replaced, depending on the vehicle.The Sunoco station said it is cooperating fully with customers who have been impacted and are offering to cover any repairs.------