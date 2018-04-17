AUTOMOTIVE

Bad gasoline stops Pennsylvania drivers, damages cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Batch of gas causes problems for drivers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

WEISENBERG TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A batch of bad gasoline made for a rough start to the week for some drivers in the Lehigh Valley.

Drivers say they stopped to refuel at a Sunoco station at the Bandit Truck Stop off Interstate 78 in Weisenberg Township on Monday, but they did not make it very far.

Mark Komal of New Jersey said, "Next thing you know, the RPM is sputtering and everything lit up like Christmas."

A Sunoco manager believes a faulty cap allowed water to seep into the supply of "super" and "plus" gasoline.

According to a mechanic, the entire fuel system could need to be replaced, depending on the vehicle.

The Sunoco station said it is cooperating fully with customers who have been impacted and are offering to cover any repairs.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivepennsylvania newsgas station
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
What's the Deal: Person to person car rentals
Matt O'Donnell tests exotic cars ahead of this weekend's Super Car Show
Digital license plates tested in California
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
Study: Men are better navigators
More Automotive
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News