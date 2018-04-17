AMERICAN IDOL

Galloway's Mara Justine joins 3 locals in Idol Top 14

Mara Justine makes Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

The Delaware Valley's talent continues to shine in the national spotlight.

All four of our local contestants on American Idol are moving on. They have all made the top 14.

Mara Justine of Galloway Township belted out a duet of "Fight Song" with Rachel Platten on Monday night.



The judges were wowed once again by the 16-year-old Absegami High School student.

Mara Justine competes for American Idol Top 14 spot. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 16, 2018.



She joins three other local contestants Michael Woodard, Catie Turner, and Dennis Lorenzo.


America starts voting next week.

Tune in as the drama unfolds starting Sunday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

