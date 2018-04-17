TRAFFIC

3 injured after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

3 injured in SEPTA bus crash. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people were injured in a SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at North 29th Street and Cambria.

The driver veered off the sidewalk and smashed into two poles.

A third would come in a domino effect with the wires pulling it down.

The bus came to a stop when it went through the fence surrounding a Philadelphia Water Department Parking lot.

One of the three people who were injured was the bus driver.

SEPTA officials say it is not clear why the driver lost control of the bus.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsbus crashSEPTANorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News