PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A friendly Super Bowl bet will be fulfilled Monday at the Museum of the American Revolution, which is celebrating its one year anniversary.
The President of the Massachusetts Historical Society will wear Eagles gear and deliver a speech defending Philadelphia - not Boston - as the true American "Cradle of Liberty."
The event will take place in the Museum's Liberty Hall at noon.
Join us on Tuesday, 4/17 when @MHS1791 Pres. Catherine Allgor fulfills a #superbowl bet & argues why #Philly, not #Boston, is the 'Cradle of Liberty.' Enjoy a #cheesesteaks & other Philly favs / https://t.co/6TPSbV5E82— AmRevMuseum (@AmRevMuseum) April 15, 2018
It is free for members and $10 for the general public.
The Museum is celebrating its one year anniversary starting Thursday, April 19.
It's gonna be the 'party' heard round the world. To celebrate the Museum's 1st year, we're serving cake, taking pics, & kicking back to live tunes. And you're invited all wknd long April 21 & 22 / come celebrate! https://t.co/94Lz8dhthB— AmRevMuseum (@AmRevMuseum) April 17, 2018
The Museum will offer free general admission Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
From Thursday to Sunday, visitors will be able to sign their name to a Revolutionary muster roll which will be included in a time capsule to be locked away in the Museum's archives until 2026, the 250th anniversary of American Independence.
And there will be free birthday cake at 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit http://www.amrevmuseum.org/.
