PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

VIDEO: Flyers' Sean Couturier goes down at practice, possibly hurt

Flyers' Sean Couturier collided with Radko Gudas towards the end of Tuesday's practice. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Flyers star Sean Couturier went down at practice on Tuesday, and it looks like he may have been hurt.

Action News was there when the incident happened.


Our camera was rolling as Couturier collided with Radko Gudas.

Couturier then limped off the ice with a trainer.

Claude Giroux told Action News' Jamie Apody, "It didn't look good."

So far there has been no official update from the Flyers.

