EMERGENCY LANDING

What happened on Southwest Airlines Flight 1380?

EMBED </>More Videos

What happened on Southwest Flight 1380? John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4:30 pm on April 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Southwest Airlines flight suffered an apparent midair engine failure on Tuesday, forcing an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport.

One person was killed.

Now, the question becomes: How did this happen?

Aviation attorney Arthur Wolk spoke to Action News on Tuesday, and he said it appears to be a case of "uncontained engine failure." The big front compressor fans inside the engine appear to have flown apart during the flight.



"That resulted in pieces of it going through the engine containment vessel, called a nacelle, and a piece of it went and took out one of the windows and other pieces hit the fuselage," he said.

As for reports from passengers hearing an explosion, Wolk thinks that was the explosive decompression of the pressurized plane through the broken window that reportedly injured a passenger who was pulled into that small opening.
EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing on April 17, 2018.



"All the air in this cabin, as long as it is, wants to go through that little hole at one time. That's what it is that sucks the passenger into the hole, to try to plug the hole. So that passenger takes the place of the window, unless the passenger get sucked completely out," he said.

That did not happen in this case.
Uncontained engine failures are rare but they do happen. In 2016 another Southwest 737-700 had a very similar incident, forcing an emergency landing in Pensacola, Florida.

It's still an open question as to what caused the failure. An NTSB team was dispatched to Philadelphia to start the investigation, and hopefully find some answers.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportemergency landingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
EMERGENCY LANDING
Small plane makes emergency landing in Chester County
Dramatic video of emergency landing in Chester County
Pilot makes emergency landing in NE Philly
Air traffic controller speaks on Philly emergency landing
Pilots describe Southwest 1380's midair emergency
More emergency landing
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News