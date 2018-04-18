Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger

EMBED </>More Videos

Retired nurse who helped Southwest victim: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A retired nurse who was on the ill-fated Southwest Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday is describing the terrifying incident, and her efforts to help save the most seriously injured passenger.

Peggy Phillips said she rushed to the aid of Jennifer Riordan, who was partially pulled out of the airplane after an engine failure led to one of the jet's windows shattering.

"It happened so fast," said Phillips.

EMBED More News Videos

New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



Soon after takeoff, she said, passengers heard a loud noise, and the plane began to shake.

"I had a moment, when the masks dropped down, when I thought, 'Okay. This might be it. This might be it,'" Phillips told reporters.

EMBED More News Videos

1 dead after jet blows an engine; woman nearly sucked out. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 17, 2018.



Riordan, a bank executive and mother of two from New Mexico, lost her life on Flight 1380.

Passengers say she was pulled out of the plane from the waist up before two fellow passengers pulled her back in.

Phillips, a retired registered school nurse, heard the commotion a few rows behind her. She heard a rush of air then the call for anyone who knew CPR.

"If you can possibly imagine going through the window of an airplane at about 600 miles an hour and hitting either the fuselage or the wing with your body - with your face - then I think I can probably tell you there was significant trauma," said Phillips.



Phillips and an EMT performed CPR on Riordan for more than 20 minutes, all the way through the emergency landing in Philadelphia. But Riordan did not survive.

As the investigation continues, Phillips says she is grateful for the pilot, crew and her fellow passengers.

Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
Matt Tranchin was on his flight home from New York to his 8-month pregnant wife in Dallas when he saw an explosion ahead of him.

"There are a lot of really thoughtful and heroic things that went on during the flight," she said. "I can honestly say I was very proud of everyone that was involved in this."

Seven additional passengers were treated for minor injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

NTSB Chairman provides details on the Southwest Airlines engine failure and emergency landing



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsphiladelphia international airportemergency landingSouthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out
Passenger on Southwest plane: "I feel really very fortunate"
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News