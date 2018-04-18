Suspect sought for robbery at Philadelphia grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who allegedly stole money from a store's cash register in Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. on Monday at the Sabor Latino Grocery store on the 200 block of West Indiana Avenue.

The suspect entered the store and asked to purchase coffee.

A 51-year-old female employee went to the back of the store to get the coffee.

Police say that's when the suspect went behind the counter and opened up the cash register and took an unknown amount of money.

As the suspect attempted to flee the store, a second employee, a 64-year-old man entered the store and confronted the suspect. Police say the suspect was armed with a syringe.

He managed to flee the store heading in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Detective Division at 215-686-3243/3244.

