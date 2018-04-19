ENTERTAINMENT NOW

Entertainment Now: Beyonce at Coachella; Carrie Underwood performs

Beyoncé makes history at Coachella and Carrie Underwood performs for the first time since her face injury (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Beyoncé makes history at Coachella with a performance that pays homage to the culture of historically black colleges and universities. Cardi B also takes the stage with her debut performance at the festival.
Carrie Underwood returns to stage following facial injury at the CMAs.


In other music news, Carrie Underwood debuts her first performance since her face injury at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards.
Athletes put on their dancing shoes for this season.


Fans breathed a sigh of relief as the Dancing with the Stars: Athletes cast have finally been announced.
Aunyea welcomes the newest Kardashian!


Khloe Kardashian also has something to celebrate. Find out what the reality star named her firstborn with NBA baller Tristan Thompson.

Aunyea Lachelle brings you the latest in entertainment news and pop culture.
