CONSUMER

Consumer Reports: How Facebook tracks your activity across the web

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: How Facebook tracks you across the web - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We've all been there. You look at a product online or search something on a retail website and all of a sudden, ads for it miraculously appear on your Facebook feed.

Consumer Reports says it's not sorcery or telepathy - it's Facebook tracking you across the web.

In the wake of the data scandal, Facebook users are wondering just how much the social media network really knows about them. And the answer? A lot.

Facebook tracks you across the web, even on sites that don't seem to have any visible connection to the social media giant.

If you are logged into Facebook using the same browser you are using to surf the web, the company can track your activity.

A data security executive says this is true for a lot of the websites you might visit.

So what can you do to limit how much you're being tracked?

First, Consumer Reports says try ad blockers and anti-tracking software.

Also, use different email addresses for different services, but keep in mind that big tech companies like Facebook don't give you strong tools to opt out of this kind of data collection.

To read the full story from Consumer Reports: ConsumerReports.org

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcfacebooksocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
More consumer
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News