HEALTH & FITNESS

Sounding alarm on controversial new e-cigarette Juul

In this April 15, 2014 photo, Matt Alfonso, with Avail Vapor, tests out one of the electronic cigarettes in the shop in Richmond, Va. . (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Tiny liquid cartridge packs as much nicotine as full pack of cigarettes
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) --
Anti-smoking activists are sounding the alarm about a new e-cigarette that's all the rage with middle and high schoolers.

Juul is slim, small, and looks more like a computer flash drive, making it easy to hide and bring into schools.

In less than 2 years, Juul has grabbed 50% of the electronic cigarette market.

It's widely advertised at convenience and corner stores.

With flavors like mango and fruit medley, 63% of Juul users don't realize it contains nicotine, which can harm an adolescent's developing brain.

But the Truth Initiative says it is powerfully addictive.

"This little pod, that you stick in, like that, has all the nicotine of an entire pack of cigarettes," said Robin Koval, president and CEO of Truth Initiative.

The FDA has promised action soon on Juul, but the group says parents need to educate kids about it now.

With the lightning popularity of products like Juul, Truth Initiative worries that the hard-fought success of reducing smoking rates among young people will be lost.

Philadelphia has the higher youth smoking rate of major U.S. cities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokinge-cigaretteschildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News