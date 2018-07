A recent study says picky eating in kids is probably partially due to genetics.Scientists think that genes linked to a child's sensory repsonses make some of them more reluctant to try new foods.That reluctance kicks in around age 2, and experts say it won't go away on its own - that parents need to work with children on it.They say parents need to continue exposing kids to new foods - and remember, it can take 10 to 20 tries before they accept it.