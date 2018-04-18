ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man accused of slamming puppy on ground sought in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are warning San Francisco residents about a man they say is considered dangerous after he allegedly killed a 4-month-old cocker spaniel by slamming it on the ground. (San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
San Francisco police are warning residents about a man wanted in a domestic violence and animal cruelty case.

KGO-TV reports, officers say they responded to a store on Turk Street in San Francisco on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspect and female victim had fled the scene.

RELATED: Sources: Suspect in dog's death in San Francisco arrested 40 times previously

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the two were having an argument in the store when the suspect threw canned goods at the woman.

Next, they say the suspect grabbed the victim's 4-month-old cocker spaniel from the arms of another person and "forcefully slammed the puppy on the floor of the store."


Officers say they found the victim and her puppy, named "Prince," near Turk and Taylor streets. The puppy later died at San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Delos Pierre Gallon. He's wanted on domestic violence, kidnapping and felony animal cruelty charges.

RELATED: Vacaville family mourns lost dog found dead with legs tied together

According to officials, Gallon has a prior arrest for firearms violations and should be considered dangerous.

Police advise that anyone who sees the suspect should call 911 and be prepared to provide Gallon's current location and description. Anyone with information on this incident should contact investigators via the SFPD 24 hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogdomestic violencecrimeu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Waterford Township horse sanctuary owner charged with animal cruelty
3 dogs found dead after 11 hours in hot car
Worker seen on video punching horse cleared of wrongdoing
'Lucky' kitten survives harrowing ordeal
VIDEO: Horse punched in the face at Delaware Race Track
More animal cruelty
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News