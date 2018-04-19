Camden County school dedicates TV studio in retired teacher's name

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --A South Jersey teacher who is credited with changing the lives of his students was honored in a big way today.
Dave MacDonald was surprised with the dedication ceremony of the brand new school TV studio at Camden Catholic High School, which was named in his honor.
MacDonald was a teacher at the school for 39 years and retired in 2004.
He is known for inspiring countless students to pursue careers in communications, and creative professions.
