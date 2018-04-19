EDUCATION

Camden County school dedicates TV studio in retired teacher's name

EMBED </>More Videos

Camden Co. school names her TV studio after retired teacher: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A South Jersey teacher who is credited with changing the lives of his students was honored in a big way today.

Dave MacDonald was surprised with the dedication ceremony of the brand new school TV studio at Camden Catholic High School, which was named in his honor.

MacDonald was a teacher at the school for 39 years and retired in 2004.

He is known for inspiring countless students to pursue careers in communications, and creative professions.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationn.j. newsnew jersey newsteachertelevisionCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News