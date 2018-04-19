HEALTH & FITNESS

Dozens sickened, and hospitalized after romaine lettuce E.coli outbreak

Dozens sickened, and hospitalized after E.coli outbreak. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

The government says the number of people hospitalized, continues to grow after a romaine lettuce E.Coli outbreak.

About 53 people have been sickened in sixteen states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

31 of those patients have ended up in the hospital.

Officials still aren't sure of the specific brands affected.

In the meantime, they are warning everyone to stay away from chopped romaine.

