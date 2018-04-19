Man charged in radio show host April Kauffman's killing pleads not guilty

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (WPVI) --
A man charged in the death of a radio host who authorities say was killed to keep her from exposing a drug distribution ring her doctor husband was running with an outlaw biker gang has pleaded not guilty to murder and other counts.

Ferdinand Augello made his court appearance Thursday.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and James Kauffman plotted to kill April Kauffman, who was fatally shot inside the couple's Linwood home in May 2012.

Auguello is also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars to prevent him from coming to trial. James Kauffman was found dead in his jail cell in January in an apparent suicide.


Prosecutors say James Kauffman told Augello about his wife's threats and solicited him to have her killed. Augello allegedly recruited the man believed to have shot April Kauffman.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurderLinwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Prosecutor: April Kauffman's husband hired hitman, ran drug ring
Husband of murdered NJ radio host found dead in cell; suicide suspected
Suspect in Kauffman murder case released pending trial
Kauffman will remain behind bars, NJ judge rules
Death threat alleged against doctor charged in wife's death
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News