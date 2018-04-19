Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Delaware say a woman assaulted convenience store workers with pepper spray and hot coffee over a botched sandwich order.

Dover police said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday at a Wawa.

Police said 34-year-old Tiffany Evans ordered a sandwich and then yelled at a male employee for making a mistake. A female employee said they would make another sandwich and told Evans to stop talking like that.

An argument ensued. Police said Evans threw hot coffee in the woman's face, causing burns. It also struck the male employee and damaged about $200 worth of food.

Police said Evans pepper sprayed the female employee when she walked out from behind the counter.

Police said Evans fled in a Honda but later turned herself in without incident.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsassaultwawa
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News