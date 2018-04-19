3 police impersonators sought for robbery in New Jersey

3 police impersonators sought for robbery in NJ. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

BURLINGTON TWP. (WPVI) --
The search is on for three police impersonators who beat a man and then robbed him in Burlington Township.

The incident happened last Thursday on the Burlington Bypass between Fountain Avenue and Wedgewood Drive.

The 28-year-old victim says he was pulled over by a dark-colored SUV with flashing emergency lights.

He says three men posing as police officers then got out of the vehicle and attacked him.

Two similar crimes are under investigation in nearby Florence and Delanco, but it's still unclear if those incidents are connected.

