Delco 'Marshmallow Man' catches food from Ben Franklin Bridge

They say we all have a unique gift, and one Delaware County man has a real talent... for catching food in his mouth. Watch the report on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
They say we all have a unique gift, and one Delaware County man has a real talent... for catching food in his mouth.

Mike Regan can catch food that's hurled at him from distances near and far -- very far!

In fact, he and his friends filmed a stunt in which Regan catches a marshmallow thrown from the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Regan is part of a three-man food crew. Rob is the "thrower," Anthony is the camera guy and Mike is the receiver of treats from a range of distances.

He discovered this gift at the freshman lunch table at Monsignor Bonner High School.

Friends would throw candy at his face and he would catch it in his mouth every time.

Fast forward ten years and he's entering nationally televised competitions.

Dubbed "The Marshmallow Man," the Glenolden, Delaware County native is now an internet darling, waiting below bridges for treats, including Tastykakes.

And he says the skill is not merely in the catching, but the throwing.

-----
