FYI ON THE SCENE

Celebrate Earth Day at the 2018 Run for Clean Air

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa catches up with the Go Philly Go crew in advance of 2018 Earth Day. (WPVI)

Go Philly Go is a new online mapping tool - combining biking + walking + public transportation within one trip - to go anywhere within the greater Philadelphia area without a car. This year, they're celebrating Earth Day at the Annual Run for Clean Air on Saturday, April 22nd. Melissa gets the scoop on the app and one of the region's longest-running charity races!

2018 Run for Clean Air
April 22, 2018 - 7 a.m.-12 p.m. beginning at the Art Museum
Go Philly Go website | Run for Clean Air

Race Schedule:
7 a.m. - Day-of onsite registration opens .... and... Pre-run Yoga Stretch Starts
7:30 a.m. - 10K Run starts
7:45 a.m. - 5K Run starts
7:50 a.m. - 3K Walk starts
8:45 a.m. - Top Finisher Announcements
9:30 a.m. - Kids' Fun Run starts
--------------------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfyi on the scene
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI ON THE SCENE
FYI Philly: We found a $100 margarita for Cinco de Mayo
FYI Philly Bonus: How to make a Sazerac, New Orleans' signature cocktail
FYI Philly Bonus: Cajun Cooking Tips from Acadia
Philly Home and Garden Show Bonus: How to make an ornament bud vase
More fyi on the scene
HEALTH & FITNESS
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News