U.S. & WORLD

Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida

EMBED </>More Videos

Two deputies killed in Florida: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 19, 2018 (WPVI)

TRENTON, Fla. (WPVI) --
Authorities say two Florida deputies have been killed.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Thursday evening confirming the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies.

The sheriff's office hasn't released any details about how the deputies were killed but said on Twitter that the department has "suffered a terrible tragedy." The tweet says residents should stay away from an area of Trenton. That message also says no suspects are at large.



Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Man steals car from date to go on another date
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News