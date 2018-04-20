Officials: Man pulled from Wilmington, Delaware fire has died

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man in Delaware has died one day after being found trapped in house fire.

The News Journal reported Friday that fire crews discovered the man after responding to the blaze Thursday afternoon in Wilmington.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing from the second floor. Wilmington Fire Department Battalion Chief John Looney said firefighters immediately "began an aggressive fire attack" and simultaneously searched the home.

He said they found an unconscious 66-year-old man on the second floor and quickly removed him. He arrived at a hospital in critical condition and died later that night.

Looney said the man's name is being withheld pending family notification. A cause of the fire has not been determined. The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newshouse firerescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News