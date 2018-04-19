PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles announce 2018 schedule

Philadelphia Eagles

The 2018 NFL schedule is out and the defending Super Bowl champions kick off the regular-season slate against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Sept. 6 in a rematch of the Divisional Round playoff showdown from last year.

Schedule News and Notes

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Eagles receive the honor of kicking off the 2018 NFL regular season at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Last season, Philadelphia defeated Atlanta 15-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to advance to the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles currently own a 6-1 record against the Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field. This will mark the fourth year in a row (third straight at home) that the Eagles have played the Falcons, including last year's postseason contest.

The Eagles will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 6 to play the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. This year will be the first time in franchise history that Philadelphia will play two Thursday games in the same season.

The Eagles will travel to London, England to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 28 at Wembley Stadium, marking the first time in franchise history that the Eagles will play a regular-season game overseas. The Eagles have played outside the U.S. four times in the preseason: Mexico City vs. New Orleans (1978); London vs. Cleveland and Buffalo (1989 and 1991); and Tokyo, Japan vs. New Orleans (1993).

A national audience will once again be treated to an Eagles-Cowboys matchup in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. With the exception of a nationally televised 2014 Thanksgiving afternoon contest, the division rivals have squared off in prime time every season dating back to 2007.

The Eagles will face the Houston Texans for just the fifth time in franchise history and the third time at home. The last time the Eagles and Texans squared off at Lincoln Financial Field was December 2, 2010. The Eagles currently hold a 2-0 record against the Texans at home and a 4-0 record overall.
