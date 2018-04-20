Police K-9 injured during arrest in Upper Darby

Pictured: Kenyon Gilmore after his arrest on April 20, 2018.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A police K-9 was injured during an arrest in Upper Darby, Pa. on Friday morning.

The U.S. Marshal's office said the fugitive task force was trying to arrest Kenyon Gilmore in the 200 block of South Fairview Avenue.

Gilmore apparently fled into a basement in an attempt to escape through a rear exit, the Marshals said, but was unsuccessful.

He refused to come out, authorities say, so an Upper Darby Police K-9 team was called.

The police dog was sent into the basement and Gilmore allegedly put up a fight, injuring the dog in the mouth.

Officers and Marshals entered and took Gilmore into custody.

The K9 was treated for its injuries.

Gilmore was wanted out of Richmond County Ga. for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfugitivek-9Upper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News