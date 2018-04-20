A new spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Old City, called Franklin Ice Cream Bar, is located at 112 Market St.
Founded by the Berley brothers, who also own Franklin Fountain and Shane Confectionery, this new spot offers sell hand-dipped, made-to-order ice cream bars in an Art Deco setting, per Eater Philadelphia. The chocolate bars are shaped like a keystone, a symbol of the state.
Menu items also include traditional scoops of ice cream and milkshakes, as well as vanilla and chocolate custard. Seasonal custard flavors will also be rotated into the selection.
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Jodie B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on April 14th, said: "The Franklin Ice Cream Bar is just the addition we needed in preparation for Philly's insatiable ice cream season. They don't do most of the sundaes except for the hot fudge sundae. Instead, their main new offerings include totally customizable ice cream bars that they dip in chocolate (milk or dark) and toss with a wide array of toppings from cookie crumbs to nuts -- read: ice cream on a stick!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Franklin Ice Cream Bar is open Friday from 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Saturday from 2 p.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. (It's closed on Monday-Thursday.)
Franklin Ice Cream Bar makes Old City debut, with ice cream, frozen yogurt and more
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories