ROYERSFORD, PA. (WPVI) --Police in Montgomery County are looking for a bank robber, they're describing as "armed and dangerous."
The Royersford Borough Police Department and the FBI are asking the public to take a look at the above photos.
They say the masked man, seen in the picture, robbed the BB &T Bank along the 700 block of Main Street, just after 10 a.m. Friday.
Police say the robber flashed a gun and demanded cash.
He got away in a white four-door sedan, driven by an accomplice.
