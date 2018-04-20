Armed suspect sought for bank robbery in Montgomery County

ROYERSFORD, PA. (WPVI) --
Police in Montgomery County are looking for a bank robber, they're describing as "armed and dangerous."

The Royersford Borough Police Department and the FBI are asking the public to take a look at the above photos.

They say the masked man, seen in the picture, robbed the BB &T Bank along the 700 block of Main Street, just after 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the robber flashed a gun and demanded cash.

He got away in a white four-door sedan, driven by an accomplice.

