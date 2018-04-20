SPORTS

City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs

EMBED </>More Videos

City finalizes Eagles' Super Bowl parade costs. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 20, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade cost the City $2.27 million dollars.

The mayor's office Friday night says the vast majority of the tab is for police overtime.

In addition to the staffing costs, fans did roughly $200,000 in damage to city property.

The Eagles have agreed to cover the cost of the damage.

The state will kick in $500,000 to help offset security costs.

Statement from Mayor Kenney:


"We thank the Eagles for their contribution to cover property damages on top of everything else they did to make the parade and ceremony so special. We'd also like to thank the Commonwealth for helping defray the security costs to help ensure that this was a joyous day for residents throughout Philadelphia and the region. It's estimated that the two playoff games at the Linc prior to the Super Bowl brought in $2.3 million in additional wage and parking taxes. With that factored in, I'm comfortable that we were able to stage an enormous and nearly-flawless celebration while still protecting the interests of taxpayers. We're very proud of the team, and its fans made Philadelphia shine on the day of the parade."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newseagles parademoney
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Steam pipe explodes beneath Manhattan
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Show More
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man steals car from date to go on another date
More News