Fatal crash kills 2 on Route 42 northbound in Bellmawr, New Jersey

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) --
Route 42 northbound has been reopened after a fatal crash took place early Saturday morning in Camden County.

New Jersey State Police confirm two people were killed in a crash around 3 a.m. near Route 55 in Bellmawr.

According to police, a car was entering the northbound lanes of 42 from Route 55 when they crashed into a dump truck.

The impact of the crash caused the dump truck to overturn, injuring the truck driver.

Meanwhile, an SUV traveling northbound on 42 crashed into the overturned truck.

The driver and a back seat passenger of that SUV died in the crash.

Two other passengers were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

