2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University

Police continue to investigate a shooting that left two dead and one injured near Temple University's campus in North Philadelphia.The incident occurred near the intersection of 18th and Diamond streets just after midnight Saturday.Action News spoke with witnesses who described the moments of chaos."We looked out the window, there was one person laying on the pavement and someone laying on the street," witness Andre House said,Another witness said she heard screaming and called the police.Police say a gunman opened fire into a crowd at a house party.Witnesses told police the shooter came out of a side alley and shot a 21-year-old man in the head.But then, the witnesses say, the suspect continued the assault, opening fire at those standing outside.That's when a 20-year-old woman was hit in the back and a third victim, another 21-year-old man, was shot in the leg.The victim shot in the head and the woman were taken to Temple University Hospital where they both died from their injuries.The other 21-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital where in stable condition.Scott Peacock, a student at Temple, lives in the building where the shooting happened. He tells Action News he was home trying to study for finals."When I heard those gunshots I knew to stay back in my room," Peacock said.Peacock says when he heard the bullets he took cover."When something like that pops up, it's just better to stay clear," Peacock added.Maia England, another Temple student who lives in the building, says the parties on Diamond Street have been out of control.No arrests have been made.Temple confirms that none of the victims are university students.------