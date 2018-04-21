Vehicle catches fire after driver loses control, crashes into food truck

PENNS LANDING (WPVI) --
A driver who missed his turn ended up crashing through a wall and into a food truck, where the car burst into flames.

This happened on the walkway near the Delaware River, next to the Blue Cross River Rink, just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Philadelphia police say a man in his 30s was crossing the Chestnut Street overpass to I-95 when he lost control of the car.

The driver is at Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

Officers are looking into whether alcohol played a part in the crash.

