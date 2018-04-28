Shelter Me: Providence Animal Center

MEDIA, Pa. (WPVI) --Major kennel renovations are underway at the Providence Animal Center in Media, Pennsylvania.
"Our kennels right now are cut in half, so we only have half the number of space we normally have," says Director of Advancement and Public Relations at Providence Animal Center, Justina Calgiano.
That means they need help finding temporary homes for possibly hundreds of dogs.
"We need foster homes of all different shapes, sizes, you name it, to come out and foster our adult dogs, and also puppies," says Calgiano.
It's a short-term crisis, but when the new kennels are finished, the dogs will have wider aisles and a new meet and greet space.
"The most exciting thing that we tell people is radiated heated floors for our dogs. It's going to be so cozy they're not going to want to leave," Calgiano says.
If you're looking to foster or adopt, there are plenty of dogs available.
Five-year-old Queen Latifah came on a life-saving transport from an overcrowded shelter down south.
"We're hoping that her new family can get her on a pretty steady diet, and get her the exercise that she loves and needs," says Public Relations Assistant, Emily Craft.
Ten-month-old Dudley was also rescued from a high kill shelter in the south.
"We actually did eye reconstructive surgery on him, and this little boy is ready to go, he's feeling so much better, and he's ready for a forever home," Craft says.
Stephen Hawking is a year and a half old, and just as special as the late physicist he's named for.
"The really interesting part about him is his special needs. He's actually deaf. He cannot hear, he hears with his heart instead," says Craft.
He responds very well to signs and training.
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to Providence Animal Center website.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
