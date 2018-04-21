ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix reportedly looking to buy cinemas to screen original movies

Netflix reportedly looking to buy cinemas to screen original movies. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Netflix is reportedly looking to make the leap from the small screen to the big screen.

The streaming service was in talks to buy Mark Cuban's Landmark Theaters chain, but backed out.

However, the company is still interested in buying cinemas.

The move would not only give Netflix another revenue source, but with its original movies playing in theaters, it would likely be eligible for Hollywood awards like the Oscars.

