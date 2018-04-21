ENTERTAINMENT

Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap

Police: Stalker broke into Taylor Swift's NYC home, took nap

NEW YORK --
Police say a stalker broke into Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse and took a nap.

Police say officers investigating a reported break-in Friday found 22-year-old Roger Alvarado asleep in the pop star's home in the Tribeca neighborhood.

Alvarado, of Homestead, Florida, was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Alvarado was arrested at the same address on Feb. 13 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift was not home during Friday's break-in.

The multiplatinum-selling recording artist has dealt with stalkers on both coasts.

Police said a Colorado man arrested April 14 outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift had a knife, a rope and ammunition.
------


Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttaylor swiftstalking
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News