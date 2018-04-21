POLITICS

Ex-Allentown mayor asks judge to reverse conviction

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The former mayor of the Pennsylvania city of Allentown is asking a federal judge to reverse his conviction on charges of trading city contracts for campaign cash.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports that defense attorney Jack McMahon says the jury that convicted Ed Pawlowski on 47 federal corruption counts lacked clear evidence that payments were made in exchange for a favor from the mayor.

Pawlowski was convicted March 1 after a trial that lasted nearly six weeks and included testimony from former top advisers and a key campaign employee. He resigned from office a week later as required under the city charter.

The motion seeking reversal of the conviction and an acquittal maintains that there are innocent explanations for each of the donations.

Pawlowski is to be sentenced June 27.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania newsAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News