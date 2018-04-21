Police: Serial bank robber sought in Northeast Philadelphia

Police: Serial bank robber sought in Northeast Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police and the FBI are asking for your help in finding a serial bank robber.

Police say the woman captured in this surveillance video is responsible for six bank robberies in Northeast Philadelphia over a two month period back in 2015.

It started on June 9 when she robbed the Santander Bank along the 9800 block of Bustleton Avenue.

On June 16, she hit the PNC Bank on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

Then July 6, she targeted the TD Bank on the 9900 Block of Haldeman Avenue, the next day, the 7, its Citizens Bank along the 3200 block of Red Lion Road.

Two days later on the 9, another Citizens Bank, this time along the 11000 block of Bustleton Road.

And finally July 16, another Citizens Bank on the 11000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Each time, officials say her approach is the same.

Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission said, "She gives the teller a note that says I have a bomb if you don't give me the money I will detonate. And they are very concerned about this individual before somebody gets hurt."

The suspect is described as a black female, 5'6" to 5'8" tall, average build and wearing a dark-colored burqa.

"She got into either a Nissan Rogue or a Murano, dark in color SUV," said Montecalvo

The Citizens Crime Commission is administering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the woman responsible.

All you have to do is call 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

