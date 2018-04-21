Vehicles collide, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured in Mantua

MANTUA TWP., NJ (WPVI) --One person is dead and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Mantua Township, Gloucester County.
It happened after 8 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Bridgeton Pike.
Police say two vehicles collided. But it's unclear on what caused the crash.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other was taken to Cooper Medical Center. No word on that's person's condition.
The crash is under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps