Firefighters rescued six people from a burning apartment building in South Jersey.Crews were called around 1 a.m. Sunday to the Inverness Apartments on the 2000 block of Shetland Way in Deptford.Arriving firefighters found people screaming for help from the second floor as heavy smoke poured from the building's entrance.Firefighters used ladders to rescue those from the second floor while others battled the fire on the first floor.No injuries were reported.At least four apartments suffered smoke and water damage.The fire was placed under control around 1:45 a.m.