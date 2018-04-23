ENTERTAINMENT

How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant

Their fate is in your hands, American Idol fans.

Can our local fantastic four singers make it to the Top 10?

Local 4 sing during Top 14 Idol show
All four of our local contestants took the stage Sunday night.

Michael J. Woodard of East Falls, Catie Turner of Langhorne, Dennis Lorenzo of West Philadelphia, and Mara Justin of Galloway Township are all vying for your votes.

EMBED More News Videos

Mara Justine makes Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

3 local contestants make Idol Top 14. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on April 10, 2018.



Voting opens at 8 p.m. Sunday and closes at 9 a.m. Monday.

You can vote online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app or via text.

The official American Idol app is available on iOS and Android devices.

You can vote 10 times per contestant, per method.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH: Philly's 4 singers' Idol Top 14 performances
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News