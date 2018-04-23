NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A woman has been charged with DUI after striking a pedestrian early Monday morning in North Philadelphia.
The 65-year-old driver was charged following the crash around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of American Street and Lehigh Avenue.
The 25-year victim was crossing the street at the time, police say.
He was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
The name of the driver who was arrested has not been released.
