6 Minute Meals & Deal: At The Table's Mussels, $6 off check

6 Minute Meal & a Deal. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on April 23, 2018.

In this 6 Minute Meal & a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli is in At The Table BYOB's kitchen.

The Meal: Mussels with Champagne, Blue Cheese & Herbs (serves 2)

Ingredients:
2 lbs Mussels, rinsed and de-bearded
4 Slices of bacon, diced (sautéed until crispy)
4 tbl Unsalted butter
1/2 C Gorgonzola (blue cheese, crumbled)
2 Shallots, small, thinly sliced
4 Garlic cloves, medium, finely chopped
1 C Champagne
3 tbl Parsley & tarragon, minced
2 slices of crusty bread, toasted

Method:
In large skillet over medium heat, add tarragon butter and shallots

Chef Tip: To create your own herb butter, mix butter with your favorite herb, blend and store in an airtight container. It will keep for a few weeks and is great with chicken & fresh seafood

Add mussels and champagne
Cover skillet to trap steam
After 1-2 minutes uncover, mussels should be open
Add butter, blue cheese and bacon
Chef Tip: Buy the blocked blue cheese rather than pre-crumbled

Simmer 2 more minutes
Chef Tip: Steaming the butter, cheese and herbs in the same pan creates a nice dipping broth

Spread tarragon butter on a baguette and toast on skillet
Simmer mussels for 2 more minutes and serve
Chef Tip: Plate with mussels facing up
Chef Tip: At The Table BYOB serves the dish as a starter. To make it a heartier meal, you can serve over fresh pasta
The Deal:
Mention you saw the 6 Minute Meal and a Deal feature on 6abc and they'll give you $6 off your check at At The Table BYOB through Sunday, April 29th.

At The Table BYOB
11 Louella Ct
Wayne, PA 19087
(610) 964-9700
http://atthetablebyob.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AtthetableBYOB/

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
